Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,042 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. 3,894,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,913. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

