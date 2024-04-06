Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $120.00

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.73), with a volume of 19679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.88).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 256.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £91.17 million, a PE ratio of -315.48 and a beta of -0.14.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

