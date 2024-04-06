FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $303.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $306.00 to $303.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $301.33.

Shares of FDX opened at $273.52 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.51 and a 200-day moving average of $253.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

