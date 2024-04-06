FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $346.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $273.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,812,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,758,898,000 after buying an additional 82,994 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

