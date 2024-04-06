FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.87.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $844.45 million, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.48. FIGS has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,334 shares of company stock worth $285,986. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,390,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 112,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FIGS by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FIGS by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

