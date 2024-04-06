Financial Comparison: Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) & ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Siltronic and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siltronic N/A N/A N/A ASE Technology 5.44% 10.31% 4.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Siltronic and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siltronic 0 0 3 0 3.00 ASE Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ASE Technology has a consensus target price of $7.84, suggesting a potential downside of 29.48%. Given ASE Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Siltronic.

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siltronic and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siltronic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ASE Technology $18.69 billion 1.30 $1.02 billion $0.47 23.64

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Siltronic.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Siltronic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure. Its products are used in computers, smartphones, industrial equipment, wind turbines, and cars with and without electric drives. The company was formerly known as Wacker Siltronic AG and changed its name to Siltronic AG in 2004. Siltronic AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

