Financial Security Advisor Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,078 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,503,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

