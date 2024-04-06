Financial Security Advisor Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,313,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 347.8% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,510.63 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,272.43 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,480.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,448.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

