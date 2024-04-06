Financial Security Advisor Inc. Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 84,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 million and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

