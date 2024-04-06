FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Sells $37,402.89 in Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $37,402.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,305.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FiscalNote alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $53,296.88.

On Thursday, February 1st, Tim Hwang sold 30,131 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $41,882.09.

FiscalNote Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.32 on Friday. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $172.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 101.78% and a negative return on equity of 121.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 2,632.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 290,471 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the third quarter worth $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the third quarter worth $277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 123.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOTE

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.