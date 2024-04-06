Formula One Group’s (FWONA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock.
Formula One Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $69.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Formula One Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
