Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $120,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,932,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

