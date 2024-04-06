Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

