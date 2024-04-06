Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) & ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Critical Comparison

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortress Biotech and ImmunoGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech $84.51 million N/A N/A N/A N/A ImmunoGen $287.61 million 28.91 -$222.93 million ($0.31) -100.74

Fortress Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunoGen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech N/A N/A N/A ImmunoGen -25.56% -22.11% -13.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fortress Biotech and ImmunoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmunoGen 0 9 3 0 2.25

ImmunoGen has a consensus price target of $25.77, indicating a potential downside of 17.48%. Given ImmunoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than Fortress Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of ImmunoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ImmunoGen beats Fortress Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne. It also develops late stage product candidates, such as intravenous Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; CUTX-101, an injection for the treatment of Menkes disease; MB-107 and MB-207 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; Cosibelimab for metastatic cancers; CK-101 for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; Triplex vaccine for cytomegalovirus; and CEVA101 for the treatment of severe traumatic brain injury in adults and children. The company's early stage product candidates include MB-102 for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; MB-101 for glioblastoma; MB-104 for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-106 for B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma; MB-103 for GBM & metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-108; MB-105 for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and BAER-101. Its preclinical product candidates comprise AAV-ATP7A gene therapy; AVTS-001 gene therapy; CK-103 BET inhibitor; CEVA-D and CEVA-102; CK-302, an anti-GITR; CK-303, an anti-CAIX; and ONCOlogues, and oligonucleotide platform. It has collaboration arrangements with universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical programs include IMGC936, an ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc.; and IMGN151, an anti-FRa product candidate. The company has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. As of February 12, 2024, ImmunoGen, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc.

