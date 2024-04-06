Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $743.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

