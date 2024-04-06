Forza Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.61 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

