Forza Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,171,000 after buying an additional 101,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

