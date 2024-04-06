Forza Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $86.83 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.