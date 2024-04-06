Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 948,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 225,240 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $21.11.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 188,381 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 263.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 368.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 214,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 78,261 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

