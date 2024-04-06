Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 948,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 225,240 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $21.11.
Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.
Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF
About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF
The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
