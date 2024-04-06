Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,253,182 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 102,410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $95,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,774,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,425,027. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.