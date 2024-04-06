Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 34,534 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $58,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. 13,774,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,425,027. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

