FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of FTAI opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 36.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

