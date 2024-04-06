Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,610 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $183.14 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

