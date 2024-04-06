Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 315 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 64,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $127.58 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.73.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

