Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,300.84 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,260.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,160.65.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.