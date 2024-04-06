Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.92 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,961,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 308,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

