Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

