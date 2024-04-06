Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 473 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $199.91 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.96 and its 200 day moving average is $175.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

