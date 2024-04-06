Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 178 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $183.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

