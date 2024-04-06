Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 252 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.40.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $330.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $331.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

