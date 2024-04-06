Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 4,992 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $100.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

