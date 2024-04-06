Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of D stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.