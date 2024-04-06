General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $181.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.79.

GE opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.40. The company has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $6,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

