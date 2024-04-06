Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
GBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $3.96 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.
