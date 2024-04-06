Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.18. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

