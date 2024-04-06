Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $2.89. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 43,264 shares changing hands.

Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetic Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 5,054.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,734 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 2.85% of Genetic Technologies worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

