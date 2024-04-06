GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at C$46.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.11. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$36.56 and a 12-month high of C$51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.76. The stock has a market cap of C$16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 1.2270169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 9,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.85, for a total transaction of C$461,513.25. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

