Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $164.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

