Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Global Ports Stock Down 2.4 %

GPH stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.90. The stock has a market cap of £137.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 139.50 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.64).

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

