Gouws Capital LLC Sells 945 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gouws Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,812,000 after purchasing an additional 595,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,717,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,232,000 after purchasing an additional 806,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

PEP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

