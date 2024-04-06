Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Shares Down 1.6%

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. 2,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 11.83% of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

