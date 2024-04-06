Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,711 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

LIT traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 315,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,061. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

