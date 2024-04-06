Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.32. 1,677,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,616. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

