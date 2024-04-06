Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 456,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after buying an additional 218,140 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,736,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,394,000 after buying an additional 521,958 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. 11,530,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

