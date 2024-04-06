Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,562,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

