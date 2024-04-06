Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 5,248,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

