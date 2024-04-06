Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 58,808 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,808 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $8,639,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.15. 7,981,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,309,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

