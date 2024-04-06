Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $683,000 Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 219,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.17% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Beauty Health by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 119,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Beauty Health by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Beauty Health Trading Down 3.1 %

Beauty Health stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 845,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,211. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

