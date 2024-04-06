Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EMR traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $114.54. 1,692,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.