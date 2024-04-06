Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.37. 672,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.